Oil Prices Plunge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Agreement
Oil prices fell significantly below $100 a barrel after President Trump announced a temporary ceasefire with Iran, allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This geopolitical development led to a sharp drop in Brent and WTI crude futures. Analysts are watching for a possible shift towards permanent peace.
In a dramatic turn of events, oil prices dipped below the crucial $100 mark per barrel following a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This move is expected to allow the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global oil supply.
Consequently, Brent crude futures plummeted to $91 per barrel, while WTI futures saw a significant drop, settling at $92.47. European diesel prices also echoed this trend, indicating widespread market volatility influenced by the geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
While the temporary truce offers hope, experts like Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar suggest persistent geopolitical risks may continue to affect market stability, pending a comprehensive and lasting agreement between the U.S. and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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