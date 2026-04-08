Iran Strikes Saudi Pipeline Amid Fragile Ceasefire

In a significant development, Iran targeted Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline, a crucial oil export route, shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict, Reuters reported. This crucial pipeline transports around 7 million barrels per day from Saudi Arabia's oil-rich eastern region to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The attack is expected to exacerbate what has already been labeled as the world's worst energy crisis, with experts noting a sharp rise in oil prices. The assault was part of broader strikes by the IRGC on facilities across the region, including sites operated by U.S. companies in Yanbu, marking a direct escalation in regional tensions.

Despite the recent ceasefire agreement, other Gulf nations, including the UAE and Bahrain, also reported being targeted by Iranian missile and drone strikes, with substantial damage noted in Kuwait. The reaction from global markets is being closely watched as damage assessments continue, raising concerns of further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)