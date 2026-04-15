'Jag Vikram' Successfully Returns, Marking First Indian Voyage Through Hormuz Following Ceasefire

The Indian-flagged LPG vessel 'Jag Vikram' triumphantly sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, arriving at Kandla Port on April 14. Officials confirmed that the ship carried 20,400 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and docked at Oil Jetty No. 1 late Tuesday night. The unloading process is set to commence soon, promising to bolster India's LPG supply chain.

This voyage is particularly noteworthy as it is the first such crossing by an Indian vessel since a 14-day ceasefire was declared between the US and Iran, a move designed to ease regional tensions and facilitate the restoration of vital maritime trade routes. New Delhi views this as a significant breakthrough in its maritime logistics network.

In parallel, the Ministries of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and External Affairs are working to retrieve 15 Indian-flagged vessels still stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. During an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal assured continued efforts to facilitate the return of these vessels. He confirmed that no incidents involving Indian vessels had been reported recently, and highlighted the safe repatriation of 2,177 Indian seafarers, including 93 in the last 24 hours. Mangal reiterated the commitment to seafarer welfare and continuous maritime operations without interruption. The passage of the 'Jag Vikram' underscores the cruciality of the Gulf region, the source of nearly 90% of India's LPG imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)