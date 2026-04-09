European Shift: Nuclear Fuel Independence from Russian Designs

Four energy companies from Finland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia have entered into an agreement with the French nuclear power services firm, Framatome. This collaboration focuses on developing European nuclear fuel for VVER-type reactors, which were originally designed in Russia, as stated by Finnish utility Fortum.

The VVER-type reactors, including Fortum's Loviisa plant in Finland, are currently operational across the European Union, numbering 19 in total. Framatome has announced its goal to produce its first self-designed lead fuel assemblies by 2028, with regular deliveries projected to commence in the early 2030s, thereby moving production entirely to European facilities in France and Germany.

This endeavor is part of a broader strategy by Fortum and other reactor owners relying on Russian designs to seek alternatives following the political instability sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. While Fortum began integrating U.S.-supplied Westinghouse fuel at its Loviisa plant in 2024, it still maintains some fuel supply contracts with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)