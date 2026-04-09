Copper Market Shifts as China Changes Its Strategy

A recent ceasefire in the Iran war has lessened some economic concerns surrounding the copper market. However, China's strategic adjustments could pose a larger issue for copper investors. The country, a major copper consumer, has shown reluctance to purchase at peak prices observed earlier in the year.

Data shows that China's net imports of refined copper fell sharply in February, signaling a buyer's response to soaring costs. The situation is complicated by China's growing domestic production capabilities, allowing for reduced reliance on expensive imports and an increase in exports.

The changes in China's copper trade tactics offer explanations for changes in LME stock levels. Meanwhile, China's domestic resilience bolstered by its expanding smelting capacity could reshape future market dynamics, especially if geopolitical tensions ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)