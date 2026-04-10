Judicial Block: Ethiopian TPS Relief

In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge has obstructed the Trump administration's attempt to discontinue Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 5,000 Ethiopians residing in the United States. Judge Brian Murphy emphasized that the termination process failed to respect procedures established by Congress.

This ruling arrives amidst a flurry of legal challenges faced by the administration regarding its termination of TPS for several nationalities. It highlights the administration's ongoing difficulties in reshaping immigration policies as part of its broader agenda.

Initially instituted to shield individuals from countries ravaged by natural disasters or civil unrest, TPS has been a point of contention. The decision by the judiciary exemplifies the checks and balances inherent in the US political system, asserting that presidential influence does not override legislative mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)