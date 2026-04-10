Orthodox Easter Ceasefire: Hope Amid Turmoil
Russian President Putin declared a ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Easter, responding to an earlier proposal by Ukrainian President Zelensky. The truce faces skepticism as past attempts have faltered. Russia issued orders for a 32-hour pause, while Kyiv's response remains uncertain, highlighting ongoing tensions in the prolonged conflict.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a surprising move, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 32-hour ceasefire in Ukraine to mark the Orthodox Easter weekend. The decision echoes an earlier plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a temporary halt in hostilities.
The ceasefire, detailed in a Kremlin directive, is set to commence at 4 pm local time Saturday, extending until the end of Sunday. Despite the potential for peace, Kyiv has yet to formally respond, reflecting the ongoing distrust borne from previous failed ceasefire attempts.
This comes as Ukraine and Russia continue their protracted conflict. Analysts suggest Putin's ceasefire order might face challenges, given the history of mutual accusations and failed negotiations, hinting at the fragile nature of the current pause.
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- Zelensky
- conflict
- peace
- hostilities
- ceasefires
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