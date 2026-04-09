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Ethanol: The Renewable Fuel Powering India's Energy Independence

The Indian Federation of Green Energy urges increased ethanol use amid the West Asia conflict affecting LPG supplies. Ethanol, derived from sugarcane, promises energy independence for India and supports rural economies. Proposals include ethanol-based cookstoves and policy changes to promote flexible fuel vehicles and reduce GST on ethanol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:04 IST
Ethanol: The Renewable Fuel Powering India's Energy Independence
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In response to the challenges posed by the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) has advocated for greater reliance on ethanol, a locally available biofuel. The IFGE suggests that ethanol could serve as a dependable and domestically produced alternative to LPG cylinders, thus reducing India's reliance on imported energy.

The federation highlighted the potential of ethanol-based cookstoves, developed by KOKO Networks, as a significant innovation. These stoves, equipped with two burners and a comprehensive ecosystem comprising modern cookstoves, reusable fuel canisters, and ATM-style fuel dispensers, are designed to replace traditional charcoal and kerosene usage, particularly in Kenya.

The IFGE also called for various policy interventions to facilitate the adoption of ethanol, including increased blending with diesel and petrol, promoting flexi fuel vehicles (FFVs) by adjusting the taxation policy, and reducing GST on ethanol to promote its dispensing at petrol stations. These measures, the federation believes, will drive industry innovation and strengthen rural economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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