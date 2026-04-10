Venezuelan Workers Demand Dignified Wages Amid Economic Struggles
Venezuelan union leaders and workers marched towards the presidential palace demanding higher wages and better pensions, facing police blockades. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez addressed the nation, urging patience as economic improvements are underway. Current wages fail to cover basic needs, prompting calls for substantial salary increases.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Union leaders, retirees, and public sector workers took to the streets of Caracas to demand fair wages and pensions, only to face police resistance. The demonstrators were blocked from reaching the presidential palace but reiterated their call for economic reforms and improved living standards.
In response, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez urged public and private sector workers to remain patient as the government continues to work on economic improvements. She promised a wage increase by May 1 but did not specify the amount, emphasizing a need to avoid inflationary consequences.
Venezuelan workers currently earn insufficient wages, with many public sector employees surviving on just USD 160 a month. The protesters voiced a strong desire for salaries that reflect purchasing power, highlighting a gap between official statements and the economic realities faced by the populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMF Chief Georgieva Urges United Global Response Amid Economic Struggles
TCS employee base increases by 2,356 in Jan-Mar quarter to take overall headcount to 5,84,519 as on March 31, 2026: Company filing.
IT services company TCS reports 12.22 pc jump in March quarter net at Rs 13,718 crore: Exchange filing.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins her march on way to filing nomination for Bhabanipur assembly seat in Kolkata.
'Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do' Foot March: AAP's Push for Employment and Social Justice