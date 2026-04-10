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Venezuelan Workers Demand Dignified Wages Amid Economic Struggles

Venezuelan union leaders and workers marched towards the presidential palace demanding higher wages and better pensions, facing police blockades. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez addressed the nation, urging patience as economic improvements are underway. Current wages fail to cover basic needs, prompting calls for substantial salary increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:52 IST
Venezuelan Workers Demand Dignified Wages Amid Economic Struggles
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Union leaders, retirees, and public sector workers took to the streets of Caracas to demand fair wages and pensions, only to face police resistance. The demonstrators were blocked from reaching the presidential palace but reiterated their call for economic reforms and improved living standards.

In response, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez urged public and private sector workers to remain patient as the government continues to work on economic improvements. She promised a wage increase by May 1 but did not specify the amount, emphasizing a need to avoid inflationary consequences.

Venezuelan workers currently earn insufficient wages, with many public sector employees surviving on just USD 160 a month. The protesters voiced a strong desire for salaries that reflect purchasing power, highlighting a gap between official statements and the economic realities faced by the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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