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USA Rare Earth Eyes French Expansion with Magnet Plant

USA Rare Earth is considering establishing a permanent magnet plant in France after acquiring a stake in Carester, a French processing firm. This move aligns with efforts by the U.S. and Europe to secure domestic rare earth supplies vital for green energy, electronics, and defense sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:30 IST
USA Rare Earth Eyes French Expansion with Magnet Plant

USA Rare Earth is contemplating the development of a permanent magnet plant in France, following its acquisition of a stake in Carester, a local rare earth processing firm worth 40 million euros. The initiative reflects a broader strategic push by the United States and Europe to secure internal sources of rare earths, crucial for the green energy shift, electronic manufacturing, and defense sector, amid global supply chain concerns tied to reliance on China, the leading producer.

Through this acquisition, USA Rare Earth will own a 12.5% stake in Carester as it works on constructing a processing plant in southern France. A similar investment will be made by InfraVia, a French state-supported fund focusing on critical minerals. CEO Barbara Humpton highlighted French government interest in hosting a potential USA Rare Earth magnet-making facility.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Steele noted that talks are in early planning stages, without providing specific timelines. USA Rare Earth has secured a $1.6 billion funding package from the U.S. government early this year and aims to activate its existing magnet manufacturing plant in Oklahoma soon. Their contract with Carester includes long-term supply agreements, enabling resource exchange between their Texas mine and France's processing facilities.

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