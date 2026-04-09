India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiatives

Union Minister Manohar Lal engaged in a significant meeting with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, bringing warm greetings from India's government and citizens. The discussions were aimed at enhancing the time-tested India-Bhutan partnership under the King's leadership and vision.

The Minister praised Bhutan's National Service Programme, Gyalsung, which focuses on community spirit and youth engagement. He also commended the concept of Gelephu Mindfulness City, emphasizing sustainability. Manohar Lal announced witnessing the initiation of dam works for the Punatsangchhu-I project, marking progress in bilateral energy cooperation.

Furthermore, Manohar Lal detailed the signing of a crucial Protocol for the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project's export tariff. This agreement, part of a joint initiative by PM Narendra Modi and King Wangchuck, is pivotal for exporting surplus power to India. Subsequent discussions with Bhutanese leaders reinforced energy cooperation as a core component of the India-Bhutan relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)