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India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiatives

Union Minister Manohar Lal met Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, discussing enhanced India-Bhutan ties through energy cooperation and youth programs. Lal lauded Bhutan’s National Service Programme and the Gelephu Mindfulness City. The discussions included power export tariffs and major hydroelectric project developments, further solidifying bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:13 IST
India-Bhutan Strengthen Ties: Hydroelectric Projects and Visionary Initiatives
Union Minister Manohar Lal and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister Manohar Lal engaged in a significant meeting with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, bringing warm greetings from India's government and citizens. The discussions were aimed at enhancing the time-tested India-Bhutan partnership under the King's leadership and vision.

The Minister praised Bhutan's National Service Programme, Gyalsung, which focuses on community spirit and youth engagement. He also commended the concept of Gelephu Mindfulness City, emphasizing sustainability. Manohar Lal announced witnessing the initiation of dam works for the Punatsangchhu-I project, marking progress in bilateral energy cooperation.

Furthermore, Manohar Lal detailed the signing of a crucial Protocol for the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project's export tariff. This agreement, part of a joint initiative by PM Narendra Modi and King Wangchuck, is pivotal for exporting surplus power to India. Subsequent discussions with Bhutanese leaders reinforced energy cooperation as a core component of the India-Bhutan relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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