Mason Howell Steals the Show at Augusta with McIlroy Mentorship
Mason Howell, an 18-year-old amateur and U.S. Amateur champion, played his first Masters round alongside defending champion Rory McIlroy. Despite nerves and a rebellious hat, Howell found the experience educational and enjoyable. He learned valuable lessons from McIlroy, aiming to improve his performance for the following rounds.
Mason Howell, the 18-year-old U.S. Amateur champion, experienced his first Masters round alongside defending champion Rory McIlroy. The day at Augusta National was filled with nerves, laughter, and learning moments for the young amateur golfer.
Despite his body not cooperating initially, Howell maintained composure with McIlroy's calming presence. An entertaining mishap with his hat added humor as it flew off multiple times, beginning with his adrenaline-fueled first tee shot. Howell's performance resulted in an opening round of five-over 77, yet he said playing with McIlroy was a great and insightful experience.
Howell praised McIlroy for his strategic approach, noting the major champion's ability to recover effortlessly from tough positions. As Howell prepares for the subsequent rounds, he aims to implement the lessons learned and plans to adjust his hat for better stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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