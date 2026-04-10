Trump's Bold Prediction: Oil Flow Set to Surge

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a striking statement on Thursday via Truth Social, asserting that oil production and exportation are poised for a significant rise in the near future.

Trump's comment suggested that this upsurge would occur independently of any assistance from Iran, though he did not elaborate further on the mechanisms or strategies envisioned to achieve such an outcome.

The announcement has left many in the international community guessing about potential changes in U.S. policy or partnerships that could facilitate this anticipated energy surge, especially as geopolitical dynamics remain tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)