Equity Mutual Funds Surge Amidst Market Uncertainty

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes experienced a significant net inflow of Rs 40,450 crore in March, a 56% increase from the previous month. This rise indicates sustained investor confidence in equities amid volatile markets and geopolitical tensions.

The inflows were mainly driven by strong investor interest in Flexi Cap, Mid Cap, and Small Cap funds. These categories accounted for the majority of net additions, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Meanwhile, monthly SIP (Systematic Investment Plans) contributions also rose, highlighting continuing trust in equities.

Despite this positive trend, the mutual fund industry faced an overall net withdrawal of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in March, primarily due to a significant outflow from debt funds amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh crore, which pulled down the total assets under management to Rs 73.73 lakh crore by the month's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)