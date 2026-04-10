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Empowering Tawang: Shyaro Micro Hydroelectric Project Energizes Local Communities

The Shyaro micro hydroelectric project in Tawang, led by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, aims to bolster local electricity generation, reduce reliance on external power sources, and ensure a stable power supply. This initiative is vital for sustainable development and energy security in the remote Himalayan region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:29 IST
Empowering Tawang: Shyaro Micro Hydroelectric Project Energizes Local Communities
  • Country:
  • India

The Shyaro micro hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district is set to revolutionize local energy generation, according to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. He visited the 2x1.5 MW project, emphasizing its potential to minimize dependence on external electricity sources and create a consistent power supply for local communities.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein, responsible for the Power and Hydropower portfolios, inspected the ongoing trial run alongside state power officials. In a social media update, he highlighted the project's impending inauguration, noting its importance in enhancing regional energy security.

This clean energy initiative is part of broader efforts to harness hydropower for sustainable development in remote Himalayan areas. By utilizing the natural flow of mountain streams, the project will support reliable, eco-friendly electricity generation, crucial for improving life quality in high-altitude districts like Tawang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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