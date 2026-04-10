Centre's Special Trains: A Boon for Punjab Farmers Amid Storage Crunch

The Centre and Punjab are collaborating as special trains are set to transport 155 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and rice, addressing a critical storage issue, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann confirmed on Friday.

During talks in Delhi with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mann sought increased lifting capacity from 5 LMT to 12 LMT monthly. This initiative aims to free up space and streamline procurement.

Mann also raised concerns over pending RDF funds, uneven interest rates on cash credit, and the need for crop damage assessments post-hailstorms. He expressed optimism following the Centre's assurances on these matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)