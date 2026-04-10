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Centre's Special Trains: A Boon for Punjab Farmers Amid Storage Crunch

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the Centre will run special trains to move 155 LMT of wheat and rice, alleviating storage issues for Rabi season. Mann discussed with Union Minister Joshi pressing concerns like RDF funds, interest rates, and crop damage compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:07 IST
Centre's Special Trains: A Boon for Punjab Farmers Amid Storage Crunch
Bhagwant Singh Mann
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre and Punjab are collaborating as special trains are set to transport 155 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and rice, addressing a critical storage issue, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann confirmed on Friday.

During talks in Delhi with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mann sought increased lifting capacity from 5 LMT to 12 LMT monthly. This initiative aims to free up space and streamline procurement.

Mann also raised concerns over pending RDF funds, uneven interest rates on cash credit, and the need for crop damage assessments post-hailstorms. He expressed optimism following the Centre's assurances on these matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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