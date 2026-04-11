IAS Officer Faces Court in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam Allegations

Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal was brought before a Jaipur court on Friday in connection with the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scam allegations. Despite the charges, Agarwal maintained his belief in the fairness of the judicial system, stating, "Completely. Not just hope. I have faith."

Amit Singh, Agarwal's advocate, presented arguments opposing the remand application filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Singh pointed out that out of the 37 tenders issued by the PHED Department, only four occurred during Agarwal's tenure, with Agarwal himself canceling one upon discovering irregularities.

The defence highlighted that Agarwal initiated an FIR against his employee, Vishal Saxena, in relation to the cancelled tender, underscoring a lack of conspiracy involvement. Despite the defence's efforts, the court granted three days of police custody. The case relates to alleged forged documents used to secure contracts worth Rs 960 crore.