ECI Orders Repoll in Assam's Karimganj North Amidst Smooth Post-Poll Scrutiny

The Election Commission of India has mandated a repoll for Assam's Karimganj North after conducting a meticulous post-poll examination of Form 17A and associated polling records. This repoll is slated for Saturday, April 11, as confirmed by the ECI. The scrutiny was conducted seamlessly across all 296 Assembly Constituencies that recently voted in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, as well as in constituencies with by-elections in Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The scrutiny operation was observed by 296 Returning Officers and 296 General Observers appointed by the commission, ensuring transparency and accuracy. All 1,899 candidates participating were notified about the date, time, and venue to facilitate their attendance. The ECI also ensured the entire procedure was videographed and upon completion, Form 17A and associated documents were secured and resealed under the supervision of the respective Returning Officers.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, convened a review meeting with Central Observers in Tamil Nadu. The meeting aimed at preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, 2026. Instructions were issued to General, Police, and Expenditure Observers to maintain a fair and peaceful electoral process. ECI's Gyanesh Kumar hailed the concluded Assembly elections as a beacon of democracy, commending the voters of Assam, Puducherry, and Keralam for their participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)