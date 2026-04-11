Global Financial Inequality: Unfulfilled Promises and Rising Challenges

A UN report reveals a growing gap between wealthy and developing nations as commitments to overhaul global financial systems remain unmet. The report, evaluating last year's Seville blueprint for reducing inequality, precedes the upcoming spring meetings of the World Bank and IMF in Washington.

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva expressed concerns over the darkened economic outlook exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. UN Undersecretary Li Junhua stressed the perilous state of international cooperation, where political tensions now steer economic and financial relations.

The report identifies significant challenges, including trade barriers and climate-related shocks, as hindrances to financial equality. Despite the Seville Commitment's call for reform, substantial drops in development aid, notably from the US, exacerbate the financial gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)