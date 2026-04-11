Vande Bharat Express: Transforming Indian Railways with Speed and Comfort

The Vande Bharat Express has dramatically transformed rail travel in India, with Indian Railways witnessing a considerable 34% increase in passenger numbers in FY 2025-26. A total of 3.98 crore passengers chose the Vande Bharat Express, demonstrating a growing preference for quick, comfortable, and contemporary rail experiences across the country.

Originally launched in February 2019 on the New Delhi-Varanasi corridor, this semi-high-speed train is a product of India's 'Make in India' initiative, spotlighting speed, comfort, and national self-sufficiency. Its reputation for efficiency has turned it into a vital part of the nationwide travel infrastructure.

The Vande Bharat Express has reinforced connections on several key routes. The New Delhi-Varanasi route remains the most trafficked, followed by the New Delhi-Katra and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam routes, supporting both regional and pilgrimage travel. With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service, Indian Railways has expanded its capacity for long-distance overnight trips, reflecting a strong demand among travelers for premium options.