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Vande Bharat Express: Transforming Indian Railways with Speed and Comfort

Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Express network has seen a 34% growth in passenger numbers, with 3.98 crore travelers in FY 2025-26. Since 2019, it has served over 9.1 crore passengers. The introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper service boosts connectivity and reflects travelers' rising preference for modern rail experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:36 IST
Vande Bharat Express: Transforming Indian Railways with Speed and Comfort
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Vande Bharat Express has dramatically transformed rail travel in India, with Indian Railways witnessing a considerable 34% increase in passenger numbers in FY 2025-26. A total of 3.98 crore passengers chose the Vande Bharat Express, demonstrating a growing preference for quick, comfortable, and contemporary rail experiences across the country.

Originally launched in February 2019 on the New Delhi-Varanasi corridor, this semi-high-speed train is a product of India's 'Make in India' initiative, spotlighting speed, comfort, and national self-sufficiency. Its reputation for efficiency has turned it into a vital part of the nationwide travel infrastructure.

The Vande Bharat Express has reinforced connections on several key routes. The New Delhi-Varanasi route remains the most trafficked, followed by the New Delhi-Katra and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam routes, supporting both regional and pilgrimage travel. With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service, Indian Railways has expanded its capacity for long-distance overnight trips, reflecting a strong demand among travelers for premium options.

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