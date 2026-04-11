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Congress Balances Women's Reservation Politics Amid Proposed Amendments

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor assures Mahila Congress of enhanced opportunities following opposition to amendments in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. While supporting the reservation of 33% seats for women, the party criticizes the government's approach, citing risks from delimitation and the timing of reforms linked to political gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:08 IST
Congress Balances Women's Reservation Politics Amid Proposed Amendments
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with Mahil Congress delegation (Photo/@ShashiTharoor). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a crucial political engagement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met with a delegation from Mahila Congress, assuring them of "enhanced opportunities" after the party voiced opposition to the proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Tharoor reiterated the party's commitment to women's reservation, a stance he emphasized through a message on X.

Following a strategic meeting on Friday, the Congress Working Committee formally expressed its disapproval of the proposed changes to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, despite the party's advocacy for a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. The party highlighted potential adverse effects of the delimitation exercise on South and Northeast India, accusing the Centre of exploiting the women's reservation initiative for political leverage.

Shashi Tharoor, in a post, underscored the Congress's historical support for women's reservations while criticizing the government's unilateral push for amendment without involving opposition parties. Tharoor raised concerns about the timing of a special session aimed at gaining political mileage before the 2029 general election, stressing that any amendment should foster inclusivity without destabilizing the democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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