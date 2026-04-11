Celebrating Jyotirao Phule: A Tribute to Social Justice Pioneer

In a show of tribute, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Ministers, G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alongside other leaders, paid homage to Jyotirao Phule's legacy on his birth anniversary. Phule remains a revered figure as a social reformer who ardently opposed caste discrimination and promoted social equality.

During the occasion, Chief Minister Reddy, while in Delhi, extended his respects by offering floral tributes at Phule's portrait. The Telangana government, he remarked, draws inspiration from Phule's dedication to social justice and equal opportunity. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, accompanied by BJP members, honored Phule by laying flowers at his statue in Amberpet.

Expressing concern, Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the regional Congress leadership of failing to adhere to Phule's aspirations, pointing out the state's literacy rate falling below the national average. Jyotirao Phule, born in 1827 in Katgun village, Maharashtra, continues to inspire many with his fight for equity and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)