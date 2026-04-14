Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Pledges Development for Tribal Areas
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy committed to advancing the development of Adivasi and tribal areas. He assured quick action on infrastructure challenges after meeting with tribal MLAs, focusing on road repairs, construction of check dams, and increasing housing quotas in these regions.
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In an earnest commitment towards the upliftment of tribal communities, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has echoed his administration's determination to drive the comprehensive development of Adivasi regions. This resolve was communicated during a crucial meeting with tribal and Adivasi MLAs on Monday.
During this interaction, the MLAs presented a memorandum highlighting the pressing developmental issues faced by tribal-dominated areas. Responding promptly, CM Reddy assured the provision of essential infrastructure, notably prioritizing the construction of check dams essential for addressing both drinking water and irrigation needs.
Concerns over road repair delays due to forest department objections were also brought to light. CM Reddy swiftly tasked officials to expedite permissions for new road constructions. Furthermore, he promised to consider increasing the quota for 'Indiramma' housing for the underprivileged in tribal regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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