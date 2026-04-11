Ukraine emerges as a pivotal player in global security talks to secure the Strait of Hormuz, thanks to its advanced drone technology. Britain's armed services minister lauds Ukraine for its world-class capabilities, affirming its importance in international military strategies.

President Zelenskiy confirms Ukraine's active role in safeguarding navigation against threats, drawing on its extensive experience from ongoing conflicts with Russia. With over 200 experts in the Middle East countering Iran's Shahed drones, Ukraine's tech prowess is increasingly recognized.

Minister Al Carns, during his visit to Kyiv, emphasized the importance of the UK-Ukraine defense relationship, highlighting NATO's ongoing stability despite political challenges. The UK's investment into understanding Ukraine's battlefield innovations, especially in drone and AI technology, signals a significant shift in military affairs.