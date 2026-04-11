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Agricultural Compliance Sweeps in Thane District: Firms Face Legal Action

An inspection in Thane district resulted in several 'non-compliant' samples of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides. Legal and police actions were taken against non-compliant firms, with a seizure of 305 metric tonnes of fertilizer. Awareness campaigns reduced fertilizer use by 14% without shortages or diversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:13 IST
Agricultural Compliance Sweeps in Thane District: Firms Face Legal Action
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  • India

An intensive inspection of agriculture service centers in Thane district uncovered numerous 'non-compliant' samples of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides, according to official reports on Saturday.

Legal proceedings were initiated against a seed company, while police cases were lodged against two fertilizer firms. A substantial 305 metric tonnes of fertilizer were seized in the crackdown.

Authorities have canceled licenses for six centers, suspended seven, and issued warnings to one. Awareness drives have led to a 14% reduction in fertilizer use without causing shortages, and farmers are encouraged to report any irregularities to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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