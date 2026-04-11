Agricultural Compliance Sweeps in Thane District: Firms Face Legal Action

An intensive inspection of agriculture service centers in Thane district uncovered numerous 'non-compliant' samples of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides, according to official reports on Saturday.

Legal proceedings were initiated against a seed company, while police cases were lodged against two fertilizer firms. A substantial 305 metric tonnes of fertilizer were seized in the crackdown.

Authorities have canceled licenses for six centers, suspended seven, and issued warnings to one. Awareness drives have led to a 14% reduction in fertilizer use without causing shortages, and farmers are encouraged to report any irregularities to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)