Agricultural Compliance Sweeps in Thane District: Firms Face Legal Action
An inspection in Thane district resulted in several 'non-compliant' samples of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides. Legal and police actions were taken against non-compliant firms, with a seizure of 305 metric tonnes of fertilizer. Awareness campaigns reduced fertilizer use by 14% without shortages or diversions.
- Country:
- India
An intensive inspection of agriculture service centers in Thane district uncovered numerous 'non-compliant' samples of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides, according to official reports on Saturday.
Legal proceedings were initiated against a seed company, while police cases were lodged against two fertilizer firms. A substantial 305 metric tonnes of fertilizer were seized in the crackdown.
Authorities have canceled licenses for six centers, suspended seven, and issued warnings to one. Awareness drives have led to a 14% reduction in fertilizer use without causing shortages, and farmers are encouraged to report any irregularities to local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)