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Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Cybercriminals Ahead of Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand's Special Task Force has intensified its efforts against cybercrime to protect pilgrims of the Char Dham Yatra. With fake digital sites targeting devotees, authorities have deactivated 180 fraudulent links and identified suspicious mobile numbers. Government measures ensure comprehensive preparations for the pilgrimage starting April 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:50 IST
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Cybercriminals Ahead of Char Dham Yatra
Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Ajay Singh (Photo/Release) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the much-anticipated Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, the Special Task Force (STF) has taken decisive action against cybercriminals targeting unsuspecting pilgrims, revealed Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh on Saturday.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Singh disclosed that cyber fraudsters exploit the religious fervor by creating fake websites and social media accounts, especially targeting services like helicopter bookings for Kedarnath Dham. These scams have led to significant financial losses for many devotees.

To combat these threats, a specialized social media action team has been formed under the directive of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The team is actively monitoring digital platforms and has successfully dismantled 180 fake links. Additionally, steps are being taken to block 52 mobile numbers flagged for suspicious activity.

Furthermore, the STF has identified 10 fraudulent websites related to helicopter ticket sales, prompting their deactivation by domain registrars.

Alongside cybercrime prevention, Uttarakhand authorities are ramping up preparations for the yatra, scheduled to commence on April 19, with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri gates, followed by Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar highlighted the arrangements for pilgrims, including accommodation, basic amenities, and road infrastructure readiness, ensuring seamless logistics for the influx of religious tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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