Coal India's Bold Move: Shielding Consumers from Rising Costs
State-owned Coal India Limited absorbs rising input costs, avoiding passing on increased prices of key inputs, such as explosives and diesel, to consumers. Despite an upsurge due to the West Asia conflict, Coal India maintains stable coal prices by compensating contractors, lowering reserve prices, and increasing auction frequency to cushion downstream industries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid surging input costs triggered by the conflict in West Asia, State-owned Coal India Limited is opting to shield consumers from price hikes.
The company is absorbing rising expenses, notably for explosives and diesel, to avoid a ripple effect on coal-dependent sectors.
Coal India is compensating contractors for increased diesel prices and has also implemented measures like lowering reserve prices in certain e-auctions to maintain stability in coal supply and pricing.
(With inputs from agencies.)