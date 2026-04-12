Coal India's Bold Move: Shielding Consumers from Rising Costs

Amid surging input costs triggered by the conflict in West Asia, State-owned Coal India Limited is opting to shield consumers from price hikes.

The company is absorbing rising expenses, notably for explosives and diesel, to avoid a ripple effect on coal-dependent sectors.

Coal India is compensating contractors for increased diesel prices and has also implemented measures like lowering reserve prices in certain e-auctions to maintain stability in coal supply and pricing.

(With inputs from agencies.)