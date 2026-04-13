Strait of Hormuz Blockade: High-Stakes Standoff Between US and Iran

In a dramatic escalation, President Donald Trump announced the US Navy will blockade the Strait of Hormuz following unsuccessful talks with Iran. This move raises the stakes and risks sparking a dangerous conflict.

The US Central Command confirmed the blockade, impacting maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports. CENTCOM stressed impartial enforcement against countries entering Iranian waters amidst rising tensions.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned of repercussions if US military vessels approach. Talks in Islamabad failed to yield results, further complicating oil markets and leaving room for more negotiations. The crisis continues to roil global energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)