Scandal Hits: U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell Suspends Gubernatorial Run

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell has decided to suspend his campaign for the California governorship amidst serious allegations of sexual assault.

Swalwell, addressing the issue publicly, issued an apology to his family, staff, and supporters, acknowledging mistakes in judgment from his past.

He firmly stated his intention to fight the allegations, describing them as false, but underscored that this is a personal battle, not one for the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)