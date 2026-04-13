Scandal Hits: U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell Suspends Gubernatorial Run
U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell announced he is halting his campaign for California governor due to sexual assault allegations. He expressed regret to his family, staff, and supporters for past errors in judgment and vowed to confront the false claims against him, emphasizing that the battle is personal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 06:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell has decided to suspend his campaign for the California governorship amidst serious allegations of sexual assault.
Swalwell, addressing the issue publicly, issued an apology to his family, staff, and supporters, acknowledging mistakes in judgment from his past.
He firmly stated his intention to fight the allegations, describing them as false, but underscored that this is a personal battle, not one for the campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)