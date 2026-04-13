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Standoff over Paddy Bonus Intensifies between TN CM and Union Finance Minister

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin challenges Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over a letter suggesting the discontinuation of the paddy bonus. Stalin demands public disclosure of the letter to authenticate his claims, while Sitharaman accuses him of distorting facts for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:56 IST
Standoff over Paddy Bonus Intensifies between TN CM and Union Finance Minister
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The ongoing debate between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has deepened, with Stalin calling for the publication of a letter suggesting the end of paddy bonuses. He insists the letter explicitly advises the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its bonus policy due to bumper crop production.

Stalin, in a post on X, questioned Sitharaman's denial of allegations regarding central government advisories on state bonuses, asserting that the correspondence explicitly urged a review of the existing policy. He requested that the letter be made public to confirm its contents, challenging Sitharaman's recent statements.

Responding to Stalin's claims, Sitharaman dismissed his accusations as baseless, emphasizing that the Centre's communication was merely an advisory. She criticized Stalin for manipulating the issue for political purposes and stressed that the decision to offer bonuses above the Minimum Support Price remains with the state, urging a focus on national priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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