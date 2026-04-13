Noida Worker's Protest Intensifies: Violence Erupts Amid Wage Dispute

In Noida's Hosiery Complex, Phase 2, a workers' protest demanding increased wages turned violent as demonstrators allegedly vandalized vehicles and hurled stones, clashing with the police. The unrest saw a throng of workers, incensed over stagnant pay, setting a car ablaze on Monday.

Authorities responded swiftly, deploying a heavy police presence to regain control of the volatile situation. In anticipation of the protest, Medha Roopam, District Magistrate of Noida, convened a meeting on Sunday with the Principal Secretary (Labour) and the Labour Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh to discuss workers' concerns, including double overtime pay, bonuses, and workplace safety.

DM Roopam also addressed the workforce, urging them to remain calm and not be swayed by rumors. She released a video statement encouraging peaceful resolution and provided contact numbers for assistance, while anticipating further details to emerge on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)