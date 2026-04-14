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Arrests Made in Sopore Vandalism Amid Harassment Protests

Eight individuals have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing property during protests in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, against a lecturer accused of sexually harassing a female student. The accused lecturer, Ghulam Hassan Mir, has been suspended, and an inquiry is being conducted by the Education Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-04-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 10:37 IST
Arrests Made in Sopore Vandalism Amid Harassment Protests
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  • India

Tensions escalated in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, as police arrested eight individuals accused of vandalism during protests over a sexual harassment incident involving a student and her lecturer.

The lecturer in question, Ghulam Hassan Mir, from a government higher secondary school in Sopore, faces serious allegations of sexual assault, prompting swift action from law enforcement and education officials.

With protests remaining largely peaceful, the Education Department has suspended Mir and launched a thorough investigation, appointing a Joint Director as the inquiry officer to deliver findings within a fortnight.

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