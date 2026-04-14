Arrests Made in Sopore Vandalism Amid Harassment Protests

Tensions escalated in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, as police arrested eight individuals accused of vandalism during protests over a sexual harassment incident involving a student and her lecturer.

The lecturer in question, Ghulam Hassan Mir, from a government higher secondary school in Sopore, faces serious allegations of sexual assault, prompting swift action from law enforcement and education officials.

With protests remaining largely peaceful, the Education Department has suspended Mir and launched a thorough investigation, appointing a Joint Director as the inquiry officer to deliver findings within a fortnight.