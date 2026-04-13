Rally Tension: Helipad Vandalism Dispute Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's West Bengal Visit
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's rally in Raiganj, West Bengal, on April 14, the Congress accuses Trinamool Congress workers of vandalizing a helipad. TMC denies the accusations, claiming Congress staged it to defame them. Repair efforts are underway, with demands for security and immediate administrative action.
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Ahead of a much-anticipated rally by Rahul Gandhi in Raiganj, West Bengal, the Congress party has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress workers of vandalizing a helipad being prepared for the event. The incident, which allegedly took place late Sunday night, has led the Congress to file a police complaint, naming TMC workers as the culprits.
In response, the Trinamool Congress has dismissed the accusations, asserting that the Congress itself sabotaged the helipad to malign the ruling party's reputation. Despite the controversy, repair work on the helipad is proceeding rapidly to ensure that the rally, scheduled for noon on Tuesday, can proceed as planned.
Senior Congress leader Mohit Sengupta, who is also a candidate in Raiganj, has demanded that the administration prevent the recurrence of such incidents by providing adequate security. Meanwhile, the TMC maintains that the allegations are baseless and politically motivated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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