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Tragedy on Lakhtar-Viramgam Highway: Seven Fatalities in Gujarat Crash

A devastating road accident in Surendranagar, Gujarat, resulted in seven deaths after a truck hit a group of travelers. Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences, and authorities are investigating the incident while searching for the fleeing truck driver involved in the mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:55 IST
Tragedy on Lakhtar-Viramgam Highway: Seven Fatalities in Gujarat Crash
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a tragic incident on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway, Gujarat's Surendranagar district witnessed the loss of seven lives when a truck collided with a group of passengers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed profound grief over the incident, offering condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the injured.

The disaster unfolded in the early hours between 1:00 and 1:30 am, involving a religious group en route from Rajkot to Bahucharaji. Superintendent of Police Vedika Bihani stated that six group members, including four women and two men, were among the deceased. Additionally, a truck driver present at the scene also lost his life, raising the death toll to seven.

Three to four individuals sustained injuries and received medical attention at nearby hospitals. The driver responsible for the truck collision managed to flee the scene, prompting ongoing efforts by authorities for his apprehension. Further investigations are actively underway to uncover the circumstances of the crash. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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