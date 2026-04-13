Pound Plummets Amid Middle East Tensions and Energy Crisis

The British pound fell against a stronger dollar on Monday, as diplomatic tensions between Iran and the U.S. intensified. The breakdown of talks and a subsequent U.S. Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have caused energy prices to rise sharply.

These developments are economically significant due to Britain's reliance on energy imports, which makes it vulnerable to such geopolitical fluctuations. Tommy von Brömsen, FX strategist at Handelsbanken, expressed concerns about the long-term impact on currency stability.

Market observers are also focused on the Bank of England, as rising energy costs have led to speculation about potential interest rate hikes to combat inflation. However, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has cautioned against premature expectations of rate increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)