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Uncertainty in Middle East Fuels Japan's Economic Concerns

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda expressed concerns over the economic instability caused by the Middle East conflict. The ongoing war is impacting market stability and factory output, prompting the BOJ to reconsider its monetary policy stance. Rising oil prices pose additional challenges to Japan's inflation and economic growth prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:23 IST
Uncertainty in Middle East Fuels Japan's Economic Concerns

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted rising concerns over economic instability due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. He warned that this could negatively impact factory output, signaling the central bank's growing alarm over the economic repercussions of the extended war.

Ueda, speaking through his deputy Ryozo Himino, pointed out the volatility of global financial markets and significant oil price increases due to Middle East tensions. He stressed the necessity of remaining vigilant to future developments and cautioned that the protracted situation requires careful scrutiny of its effects on the economy, prices, and overall financial conditions.

As markets closely monitored the BOJ's policy direction, uncertainties surrounding the Iran war lowered the likelihood of an immediate rate increase. The shift in comparison to March guidance reflects a more cautious stance, with economic risks posing challenges to Japan's growth and inflation objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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