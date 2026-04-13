Russia Advocates Joint Food Reserves Amid Middle East Crisis

Russia, the largest wheat exporter globally, has emphasized the need for creating joint food reserves with BRICS partners and former Soviet states to mitigate global food security threats arising from the Middle East conflict, senior Russian security official Alexander Maslennikov said.

The Middle East crisis, Maslennikov stated, threatens fertilizer availability, which could lead to a significant drop in crop yields and a subsequent rise in world food inflation. Such dynamics might push the global hunger rate to an unprecedented 673 million, with important economic implications.

Though Russia faces its own food security risks, it sees an opportunity to expand agricultural exports, aiming to capitalize on increased demand in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. President Putin's meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto highlights food security's prominence on Russia's diplomatic agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)