OPEC Revises Oil Demand Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

In its latest monthly oil report, OPEC has announced a revision in the global oil demand forecast for the second quarter, citing Middle East conflicts as a primary influence.

Projected demand is now set at 105.07 million barrels per day, a drop from the previous estimate of 105.57 million barrels.

The producer group assures that the identified weaknesses are likely temporary and anticipates a recovery in the latter half, maintaining unchanged expectations for annual growth figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)