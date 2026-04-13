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Clashes Erupt in Noida: Protesters and Police Face Off Amid Workplace Unrest

A violent protest erupted in Noida's industrial area as employees and local authorities clashed over workplace grievances. Stones were hurled, cars damaged, and roads blocked, escalating tensions. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government for ongoing injustice affecting people's livelihoods, urging for immediate resolution and workers' rights protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:57 IST
Clashes Erupt in Noida: Protesters and Police Face Off Amid Workplace Unrest
Visual from Noida Phase 2 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation broke out in Noida Sector-84, Phase-2, on Monday morning, as protesters clashed with local authorities. The unrest saw widespread stone-pelting and significant damage to industrial properties in the area.

Vivek Saraswat, Facility Manager of a private firm, reported that a group of around 100 to 150 agitators targeted several companies, inflicting damage on vehicles and infrastructure. According to Saraswat, the crowd attempted to breach the company's premises by breaking the main gate.

The protest followed ongoing worker unrest, prompting a temporary company shutdown. Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party criticized the BJP government for 'peak injustice', citing economic hardships faced by workers. Meanwhile, the Noida Link Road was blocked by workers, leading to traffic disruptions and police advisory for alternate routes.

The altercation in Noida led to traffic snarls, as Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to use alternative routes. A car was torched as protesters demanded salary hikes. Heavy police presence was established to de-escalate the situation.

Noida's District Magistrate Medha Roopam met with officials to discuss worker interests, including pay, overtime, and workplace safety, aiming for industrial peace. The state Labour Commissioner participated virtually, underscoring the need for protecting worker rights amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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