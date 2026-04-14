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Stone-Pelting Incident Mars Ambedkar Jayanti Procession in UP Village

A confrontation occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district during a procession celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti, resulting in injuries and arrests. Police forces swiftly intervened to calm tensions sparked by stone-pelting. Ten individuals have been detained, and authorities are investigating potential political motives behind this disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:17 IST
Stone-Pelting Incident Mars Ambedkar Jayanti Procession in UP Village
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Tensions flared in Kasganj district's Chahka Gunar village during an Ambedkar Jayanti procession on Tuesday, following a stone-pelting incident. The altercation injured a police constable and prompted authorities to detain approximately ten individuals.

Officials reported that the disruption, which involved the deliberate blocking of roads, lasted about an hour. Local police, led by District Magistrate Pranay Singh and Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh, managed to control the volatile situation using mild force.

The incident, amidst peaceful celebrations, appeared to have been orchestrated with possible political motives. The Sahawar police are currently reviewing video footage to identify more suspects, ensuring a thorough investigation to understand the underlying cause of the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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