Philippine security officials have alleged the discovery of cyanide aboard Chinese vessels operating near a contested atoll in the South China Sea, stoking environmental and geopolitical tensions.

According to authorities, lab tests confirmed the presence of the hazardous chemical within bottles seized last year during naval operations at Second Thomas Shoal. The Philippines, naming the site Ayungin Shoal, claims the cyanide could endanger marine life and undermine the fragile ecosystem supporting a strategically grounded warship.

The Chinese government has labeled these accusations a "stunt," claiming that Philippine forces provocatively impounded Chinese fishing inventories. This incident reignites disputes over the South China Sea waters, where both nations have conducted high-level discussions for potential future resource cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)