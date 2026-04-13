Germany and South Africa: A New Era of Climate Cooperation
Germany has committed to a 200 million euro concessional climate loan to South Africa to boost its renewable energy. Both nations are expanding cooperation in sectors like critical minerals. German funding for green hydrogen and battery initiatives in South Africa has also increased significantly.
In a significant development, Germany has pledged a new 200 million euro concessional climate loan to South Africa, emphasizing their collaborative efforts in renewable energy and critical minerals.
Following a productive meeting in Berlin, South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, confirmed the loan would bolster investments in the nation's power grid. Moreover, Germany and the EU have substantially extended their funding for South Africa's green hydrogen and battery sectors.
Despite previous tensions with the U.S., Lamola expressed gratitude for Germany's support, underscoring its pivotal role in South Africa's continued engagement with global partners like the G20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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