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Ukrainian Strike: Russian Chemicals Plant Targeted

The Ukrainian military launched a strike on a Russian chemicals plant in Cherepovets, Vologda region. The facility is known for producing chemical materials used in the production of TNT and munitions. The attack was confirmed by Kyiv's drone forces commander, Robert Brovdi, via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:09 IST
Ukrainian Strike: Russian Chemicals Plant Targeted
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military executed a strategic strike against a Russian chemicals plant located in Cherepovets in the Vologda region, according to a statement on Monday by Kyiv's drone forces commander.

The targeted facility is prominent for its production of chemicals that serve as raw materials for explosives like TNT, hexogen, and munitions components.

Robert Brovdi, who announced the assault via the Telegram app, highlighted its significance in disrupting Russian armament manufacturing.

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