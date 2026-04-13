Turmoil in the Markets: Middle East Conflict Sends London's Stocks Tumbling
London's stock indexes dipped as investor anxiety grew over Middle East tensions after failed U.S.-Iran talks. Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel, affecting various sectors. Healthcare stocks dropped sharply, while energy stocks gained. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to address energy cost concerns amid these geopolitical uncertainties.
London's stock indexes closed lower on Monday, reflecting market apprehension over the escalating conflict in the Middle East. This followed the expiration of a U.S. deadline for action regarding Iran's ports and the collapse of peace talks over the weekend.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended with a 0.2% decline, marking the third consecutive session of downturns. The midcap FTSE 250 saw a 0.3% decrease. Investors worldwide adopted a cautious approach towards risk assets, influenced by the failed U.S.-Iran discussions and surging oil prices exceeding $100 a barrel, as the vital Strait of Hormuz remained impassable.
Healthcare stocks, including AstraZeneca and Haleon, experienced significant losses, while energy stocks like Shell and BP saw gains. The travel sector suffered, with airlines and cruise operator Carnival facing declines. Upcoming plans from Finance Minister Rachel Reeves aim to mitigate heightened energy prices for struggling businesses amid ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)