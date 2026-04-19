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Pakistan Gears Up for Potential US-Iran Talks with Tight Security Measures

Pakistan authorities enforce strict security protocols ahead of possible US-Iran direct talks in Islamabad. Despite no official announcement of talks, security measures have been bolstered significantly in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including deployment of police, closing of businesses, and restriction of movements in sensitive areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:46 IST
Pakistan Gears Up for Potential US-Iran Talks with Tight Security Measures
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In anticipation of potential talks between the US and Iran, Pakistani officials have significantly ramped up security across key areas. While no formal confirmation about a second round of discussions has been released, the authorities are leaving no room for error.

Over 10,000 police officers have been deployed and numerous checkpoints established around Rawalpindi, a city closely linked to Islamabad. These heightened precautions coincide with past negotiations hosted by Pakistan, aiming to mediate an end to the US-Iran conflict.

Beyond police presence, a series of restrictions have been imposed, as reported by the Express Tribune. Areas near Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport have been sealed off, and various local businesses temporarily shuttered to ensure security for foreign delegates.

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