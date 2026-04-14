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EU's Steel Safeguard: Halving Imports to Revitalize Industry

The European Union has reached a preliminary agreement to reduce steel imports by nearly half and increase tariffs on surplus shipments. This move aims to boost EU steel producers' capacity utilization from 65% to 80% in response to rising imports and U.S. tariff policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:46 IST
EU's Steel Safeguard: Halving Imports to Revitalize Industry
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  • Belgium

The European Union has struck a preliminary deal to significantly cut down on steel imports and impose higher tariffs on excess shipments. This initiative is intended to safeguard the EU's struggling steel industry.

With EU steel manufacturers currently operating at only 65% capacity due to the surge in imports and the impact of 50% tariffs instated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the measures come as a strategic move.

The EU's new regulations aim to elevate the capacity utilization of its steel producers to 80%, thereby bolstering the industry amid challenging external economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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