EU's Steel Safeguard: Halving Imports to Revitalize Industry

The European Union has struck a preliminary deal to significantly cut down on steel imports and impose higher tariffs on excess shipments. This initiative is intended to safeguard the EU's struggling steel industry.

With EU steel manufacturers currently operating at only 65% capacity due to the surge in imports and the impact of 50% tariffs instated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the measures come as a strategic move.

The EU's new regulations aim to elevate the capacity utilization of its steel producers to 80%, thereby bolstering the industry amid challenging external economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)