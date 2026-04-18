DOJ Set to Crack Down on Egg Producers: Antitrust Case Looms

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly on the brink of filing a significant antitrust lawsuit against major egg producers, including well-known names such as Cal-Maine Foods and Versova. This legal move aims to address allegations of unfair business practices within the industry.

According to sources, the formal case could be presented in court as soon as next month, a development that could have wide-reaching implications on the egg production sector. The Wall Street Journal has reported that while preparations for the lawsuit are underway, a final decision has yet to be made.

There remains the possibility that the DOJ and the accused egg producers could reach a settlement outside of court, thereby avoiding lengthy and costly litigation. The outcome of this potential settlement versus a court case will have significant ramifications for both the industry and consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)