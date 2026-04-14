Chinese Tankers Challenge U.S. Blockade at Strait of Hormuz
A Chinese tanker named Rich Starry navigated through the U.S.-blockaded Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such passage since sanctions began. The tanker, owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, was carrying methanol from the UAE. Another American-sanctioned tanker, Murlikishan, also approached the strait.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:44 IST
A Chinese tanker, sanctioned by the United States, successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, challenging the U.S. blockade on this crucial maritime passage.
The ship, named Rich Starry, is reportedly the first vessel to pass through the strait and exit the Gulf since the blockade's onset, according to shipping data from LSEG, MarineTraffic, and Kpler.
Despite the U.S. sanctions against the tanker and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, the company has not provided a comment. Another sanctioned tanker, Murlikishan, was also observed entering the strait, aiming to load fuel oil in Iraq.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oil Prices Soar as U.S. Strikes Against Iranian Shipping Disrupt Global Markets
Navigating Tensions: US-Iran Blockade's Ripple Effect on Gulf Shipping
Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S. Blockade on Iranian Shipping
Shipping Crisis: Direct Concessions Aimed at Exporters
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal directs DG Shipping to ensure transparency in shipping-related charges amid West Asia crisis: Statement.