Left Menu

Chinese Tankers Challenge U.S. Blockade at Strait of Hormuz

A Chinese tanker named Rich Starry navigated through the U.S.-blockaded Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such passage since sanctions began. The tanker, owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, was carrying methanol from the UAE. Another American-sanctioned tanker, Murlikishan, also approached the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:44 IST
Chinese Tankers Challenge U.S. Blockade at Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Chinese tanker, sanctioned by the United States, successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, challenging the U.S. blockade on this crucial maritime passage.

The ship, named Rich Starry, is reportedly the first vessel to pass through the strait and exit the Gulf since the blockade's onset, according to shipping data from LSEG, MarineTraffic, and Kpler.

Despite the U.S. sanctions against the tanker and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, the company has not provided a comment. Another sanctioned tanker, Murlikishan, was also observed entering the strait, aiming to load fuel oil in Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

Congress Divided Over Aviation Safety Bill as Families Demand Action

 United States
2
Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

Fall of the Real Estate Giant: Evergrande's Legal Battle Unfolds

 Global
3
China's Export Growth Slows Amidst Rising Global Uncertainties

China's Export Growth Slows Amidst Rising Global Uncertainties

 Global
4
Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns

Ukraine Pushes for EU Financial Support Amid Regional Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026