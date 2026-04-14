Chinese Tankers Challenge U.S. Blockade at Strait of Hormuz

A Chinese tanker, sanctioned by the United States, successfully navigated through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, challenging the U.S. blockade on this crucial maritime passage.

The ship, named Rich Starry, is reportedly the first vessel to pass through the strait and exit the Gulf since the blockade's onset, according to shipping data from LSEG, MarineTraffic, and Kpler.

Despite the U.S. sanctions against the tanker and its owner, Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, the company has not provided a comment. Another sanctioned tanker, Murlikishan, was also observed entering the strait, aiming to load fuel oil in Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)