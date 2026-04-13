Navigating Tensions: US-Iran Blockade's Ripple Effect on Gulf Shipping

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz became tense as the U.S. announced its decision to blockade Iranian ports, potentially destabilizing energy markets dependent on this pivotal passage. According to shipping data, two tankers with ties to Iran departed the Gulf amid increased caution among other vessels.

The enforcement, which began at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, is enacted by U.S. Central Command, applying to all ships entering and leaving Iranian ports. However, the U.S. reassured that it would not disrupt the passage of ships using the strait for non-Iranian business, protecting the freedom of navigation.

Despite the military friction, including Iran's stern warnings, some tankers, such as those linked to Pakistan, continue their operations. These events follow the breakdown of diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran, amplifying the geopolitical ramifications of the maritime blockade.