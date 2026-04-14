Wells Fargo's Profit Surge Amid Market Volatility
Wells Fargo's first-quarter profits increased due to higher interest income and successful trading amidst volatile markets. The bank's removal from a $1.95 trillion asset cap spurred growth, particularly in credit cards and auto loans. Despite market jitters, Wells Fargo's net income and revenue both showed positive gains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:16 IST
Wells Fargo's profit surged during the first quarter as the bank capitalized on heightened interest income and trading opportunities in volatile markets.
After a seven-year $1.95 trillion asset cap was lifted, the bank expanded its operations significantly, leading to robust growth in credit card and auto lending sectors.
Despite market concerns, including the U.S.–Israeli conflict with Iran affecting oil supplies, Wells Fargo reported a net profit of $5.25 billion, up from $4.89 billion the previous year.
(With inputs from agencies.)