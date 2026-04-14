Wells Fargo's Profit Surge Amid Market Volatility

Wells Fargo's profit surged during the first quarter as the bank capitalized on heightened interest income and trading opportunities in volatile markets.

After a seven-year $1.95 trillion asset cap was lifted, the bank expanded its operations significantly, leading to robust growth in credit card and auto lending sectors.

Despite market concerns, including the U.S.–Israeli conflict with Iran affecting oil supplies, Wells Fargo reported a net profit of $5.25 billion, up from $4.89 billion the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)